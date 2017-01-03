Vigil held for girl, 4, murdered Christmas Eve

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Dozens gathered Tuesday night holding candles and holding back tears to remember little Mariya Owens and the light she brought to their lives.

“We shouldn’t be here. None of this should have happened,” Mariya’s father Anthony told loved ones.

The 4-year-old died in the hospital Christmas Eve after being physically assaulted. Police said it happened at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend, Demarcus Heath. He’s been charged in her murder.

Demarcus Heath.

But Tuesday the focus was on the life Mariya lived. Her father assured loved ones they will get justice.

“I rest a little better knowing that at some point, somehow, somewhere, my daughter and my sister’s niece… we will get justice,” he said.

Demarcus Heath is due back in court January 11. For now, he remains in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

