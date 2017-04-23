Volunteer firefighter discovers two dead in I-77 wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were discovered dead Sunday morning in a one vehicle crash that occurred along I-77 at Sunset Road.

North Carolina Highway Patrol told NBC Charlotte it appeared as if the truck ran off the road and hit a tree. The truck appeared to be that of a street sweeping vehicle.

Officials believe the accident occurred overnight. No one discovered the wreckage until a volunteer firefighter was driving by and decided to check and see if there was anyone in the vehicle.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

