A deer is stuck on the ice in Connecticut.

Simsbury, CT -- Rescuers were able to help a deer stuck in a Bambi-like predicament for hours on Monday afternoon.

Coyotes chased the female deer onto the ice where she fell into the water. Mark Rudewicz, an animal control officer in Simsbury, said the deer managed to crawl out of the partially-frozen lake, but it' was unable to navigate the icy conditions.

Live NBC News video from the scene showed the small deer struggling to move before settling down in a 4-way split.

After several hours of attempting to escape, the deer appeared to be exhausted. Rudewicz said he hoped she would rest, regain her strength, and escape.

Eventually, volunteers with an animal rescue group were able to haul her up onto the river bank using ropes and towels.

"Human emotion is, you know, you want to rescue it. There's that humane component. It's an animal, we're here to help everyone," Rudewicz told NBC Connecticut on scene.

After the volunteers got the deer onto the river bank, it eventually ran off into the woods, Rudewicz said.