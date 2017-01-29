WCNC
WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

WCNC Breaking News

WCNC 3:16 PM. EST January 29, 2017

WATCH LIVE: Protesters are rallying at Charlotte-Douglas Airport for the second day of demonstrations against President Trump's ban barring immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations to enter the United States.

