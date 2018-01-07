Water main break causes outages for residents in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A water main break has caused outages for residents of the town of Marshville on Sunday.
According to the town's Facebook page, the first outages were on Saturday morning. Another outage was reported Sunday morning.
"There is a new leak and the Town is working DILIGENTLY to find and correct it," posted the town of Marshville on Facebook.
The Union County Sheriff's Office also noted that residents in other areas may be impacted.
"It may also take longer to resume normal pressure as this is affecting Marshville and Anson County. CCOM is aware of this issue so there is no need to call 911 to report your water being out. Once again, your patience is greatly appreciated during this inconvenience."
