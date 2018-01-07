Water main break causes outages for residents in Union Co.

Caution Tape (Photo: Getty Images/Flickr RF)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A water main break has caused outages for residents of the town of Marshville on Sunday.

According to the town's Facebook page, the first outages were on Saturday morning. Another outage was reported Sunday morning.

UPDATE‼️ We are so sorry for the inconvenience, the Town of Marshville has all available staff working to restore... Posted by Town of Marshville on Sunday, January 7, 2018

"There is a new leak and the Town is working DILIGENTLY to find and correct it," posted the town of Marshville on Facebook.

Update for Marshville Residents: There has been another water main break tonight and it is currently being repaired but... Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Saturday, January 6, 2018

The Union County Sheriff's Office also noted that residents in other areas may be impacted.

"It may also take longer to resume normal pressure as this is affecting Marshville and Anson County. CCOM is aware of this issue so there is no need to call 911 to report your water being out. Once again, your patience is greatly appreciated during this inconvenience."

