Water main break near SouthPark shuts down parts of Fairview Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say a water main break near SouthPark forced multiple lanes to shut down on Fairview Road Tuesday evening.

Charlotte Water responded to a call for a water pipe repair in the 5900 block of Fairview Road. Officials say two left outbound lanes and a left turning lane of Fairview Road near Park South Drive is closed.

Officials say roads are expected to reopen around midnight. Water service was restored around 8:45 p.m.

