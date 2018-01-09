WCNC
Close

Water main break near SouthPark shuts down parts of Fairview Road

WCNC 9:07 PM. EST January 09, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Officials say a water main break near SouthPark forced multiple lanes to shut down on Fairview Road Tuesday evening.

Charlotte Water responded to a call for a water pipe repair in the 5900 block of Fairview Road. Officials say two left outbound lanes and a left turning lane of Fairview Road near Park South Drive is closed.

Officials say roads are expected to reopen around midnight. Water service was restored around 8:45 p.m.

 

© 2018 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories