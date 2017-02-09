WCNC
Water main break shuts down airport bathrooms

WCNC 4:01 PM. EST February 09, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Douglas Airport passengers are facing an unexpected travel problem-- almost all of the bathrooms don't work.

The airport says construction crews broke a water main and now much of the airport is without water.

All of the bathrooms are out of order and water fountains are barely pushing out water.

Crews are working to fix the issue.

The only bathrooms open are Concourse E and the hourly garage.

Frequent flier, Brian Ross, says among the travel issues he's faced, this is a first.

Flights are not affected by this.

