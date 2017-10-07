'We both started screaming': NC man wins $10 million

Steven Moore stopped by the ET Food Mart on Barnes Street in Reidsville on Tuesday night and bought two Extreme Millions scratch-off tickets.

The 27-year Air Force veteran went back to his car where his wife was and scratched the first ticket to no avail. The second ticket got him the biggest prize of all.

Moore won $10 million much to he and his wife's shock.

“We both started screaming,” Moore said. “I was pretty excited!"

Moore claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He had the choice of taking a $10 million annuity that has 20 payments of $500,000 a year or a lump sum of $6 million. He chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $4,170,069.

Moore says he plans use some of the money to pay bills and travel with his family.

$10 million is the biggest scratch-off prize in North Carolina. Two $10 million prizes and 13 $1 million prizes remain.

