1 taken into custody after weapon found at a west Charlotte high school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person was taken into custody after a weapon was found on campus at a west Charlotte high school.

CMS alerted parents Tuesday regarding reports of a weapon found on campus at Harding University High School in west Charlotte. Harding University High School Eric Ward said in the alert that both the administrative team and school resource officers responded to the weapon found on campus report.

Ward sent parents the following alert:

This is Mr. Ward, principal of HUHS. Today, school administrators were alerted about the possibility of a weapon on campus. The administrative team and school resource officers quickly responded to the report, and as a result, a weapon was discovered. It is my goal to make you aware of serious situations that occur on our campus and to assure you that we are serious about maintaining a safe environment for all. With your help, our students help, and our staffs help to work together and to report any concerns, we can continue to maintain a safe educational environment where we can Now Overachieve In spite Society’s Expectations (NOISE). Thank you and have a great evening!

Officials have not released the identity of the person being held in custody.

