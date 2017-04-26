Wednesday: 5 things you need to know

1. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools proposed boundary changes
A total of 75 schools are affected by the new boundary changes out of 138 neighborhood schools. The affected schools are scattered across Mecklenburg County. The number of students affected will be in the thousands, but CMS did not release an exact number.
Supt. Ann Clark will hold a Facebook live discussion Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
More about the proposed changes
2. Here comes the sun
After days of rain and cloudy skies, the sun returns with a big warm up.
3. Troubled past for day care
NBC Charlotte has uncovered new information on what appears to be a troubled past for a local day care.
This comes following shocking allegations of a 2-year-old's mouth taped shut and her hands bound by a daycare worker.
"What in your mind was okay for you to tape my baby's hands together and make her feel like she was the outcast and done something wrong," said the mother of that 2-year-old girl.
4. NASCAR has hole to fill after biggest star retires
The news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of the 2017 season rocked NASCAR country. The big question is whether Jr. will also take Earnhardt Nation and its thousands of race fans with him, too.
5. The country's biggest Catholic parish is in Charlotte
According to the Charlotte Observer, St. Matthew Catholic Church in Ballantyne now has 10,370 families making in the largest Catholic parish in the country. The second largest is St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Houston with 10,255.
