West Nile Virus detected in SC bird

Mosquito activity is on the rise, and people need to take precaution against virus

Billie Jean Shaw , WCNC 6:08 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina state health officials say a dead bird carrying West Nile Virus was found downtown Columbia on Tuesday.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and in some extreme cases, death. People who live in York County and travel frequently to the Midlands are concerned.

“Forty-five minutes to an hour is not far and things do spread,” said Rachel Naziare. Naziare is originally from Columbia.

Crews in Columbia did emergency spraying this morning, targeting area areas where they found the bird, following their regular schedule to spray for mosquitos.

It’s a different approach from York County, where officials leave the mosquito treatments for local businesses or the state.

D & W Pest Solutions in Rock Hill say they’ve been spraying for mosquitos since February.

“We had a very warm winter and nothing ever got a chance to die and then all the rain.”

So far this year, one person near the coast in Beaufort County has tested positive for the virus.

To protect yourself, stay away from standing water, cover your arms and legs and use insect repellant.

