Where to vote in Meck Co. for the primary elections

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- Polls for the primary elections open Tuesday morning as local candidates are vying for a spot in the Nov. 7 general elections.

Tuesday's election is set to draw a lot of attention, as it will determine who will be the final candidates for the mayor of Charlotte. In addition to the mayoral race, over a dozen of candidates are looking to grab a seat in the Board of Education and dozens of candidates are hoping to be one step closer to representing the Charlotte City Council. You can check out the full list of local candidates here.

For registered voters in Mecklenburg County, only City of Charlotte polling places will be eligible and open, according to the county's Board of Elections. Click here for the list of assigned precincts in Mecklenburg County.

Polls close on Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. For more information on the primary elections as a registered Mecklenburg County voter, you can visit the Board of Election's website here.

