Where's the snow? Some wake up disappointed over the weekend

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some people were disappointed in the first snow day of the new year, as far fewer inches than expected fell Saturday.

“This morning when I was in bed I kept looking out the window!” 5-year-old Harper said between trips on his sled.

“I said 'mom you have to come look at this you have to come look at this,' and she came and said 'Harper it snowed!'”

While dozens of families broke out the gloves and sleds, others expressed their disappointment.

“We woke up at 5 a.m. and we're expecting six to eight inches but it was not that,” mom Heather Cheshire said.

It turned out to be more like half an inch in most parts of Charlotte. Many took to social media to air their grievances.

But in the eyes of 9-year-old Riley Farlow, things were just fine.

“I didn’t think it was going to snow this much but it really did!” she said.

Copyright 2016 WCNC