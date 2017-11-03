WCNC
Williams Sonoma offers Harry Potter kitchen items

KENS 3:00 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

Williams Sonoma is casting a spell over the holiday season with its new line of Harry Potter kitchen gear.

The line is limited to just spatulas and aprons, but each product comes with a logo from one of the four Hogwarts Houses, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw.

Spatulas cost $12.95 each and aprons vary in price depending on whether it’s a child size or adult size.

Click here for the full line.

