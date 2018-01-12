Woman accused of beating up boyfriend, deputy

Photo: Iredell County Sheriff's Office

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. -- A woman was charged with beating up her boyfriend and a deputy in Iredell County. It happened on January 10 at 112 Starlight Road in Statesville.

The sheriff's office said 26-year-old Katie Drescher met deputies outside, telling them her boyfriend broke her arm. She was taken to the hospital where she was examined, but no injuries were found.

Meanwhile, deputies interviewed a man at the same address who did have injuries. Drescher was then taken into custody and charged with simple assault.

While she was being booked, authorities said Drescher became unruly and attacked a deputy. She was also charged with assault on a government official and resist and obstruct and delay of an officer.

Drescher's bond was set at $12,000.

© 2018 WCNC.COM