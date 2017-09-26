Woman bitten by snake at restaurant

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Student accused of making threats to school
-
NC man pulls 6 foot snake from toilet
-
Did the NFL protest cause ratings to drop?
-
Police on scene of officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte
-
Seahawks protest gets mixed reviews from fans
-
Sex offenders allowed at school events
-
Players Who Knelt Gets Mixed Reactions
-
Highway 150 shut down by crash
-
Fatal crash under investigation
-
White House stands by Trump's 'son of a b***' comment
More Stories
-
Schools closed after crash shuts down Hwy 150 in MooresvilleSep 26, 2017, 4:51 a.m.
-
Outer Banks is bracing for Hurricane MariaSep 25, 2017, 11:58 p.m.
-
CMPD: Man shot by officer held pregnant woman…Sep 25, 2017, 10:33 p.m.