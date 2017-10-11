Woman claims apartment complex won't fix mold problem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- “They just keep telling me oh its nothing it’s nothing it’s nothing. But it is something. Mold is bad,” Anita Moore said, holding back tears.

She has pictures of black mold on her water heater, doors and carpet.

Anita’s been living at The Retreat at the Mcalpine Creek Apartment Complex in Pineville for the last four years.

“It’s just been very stressful for me. And I just want to get out of here,” she said.

Anita said a water leak went unrepaired for months and has left her apartment in bad shape.

NBC Charlotte reached out to The Retreat Apartment complex and was given this statement.

“We take these matters very seriously and have taken steps to address what appeared to be damage from a leaking water heater. In addition to inspecting the damage and replacing the water heater, we replaced the floor under the water heater and the damaged drywall. We want our residents to have a great living experience and will happily fix any other damages from this incident brought to our attention.”

But Anita said the mold is making her so sick she is now unable to stay at the apartment and has hired an attorney.

“I couldn’t stay here under these conditions,” she said.

© 2017 WCNC.COM