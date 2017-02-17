Woman, male friend accused of killing woman's former boyfriend

Photo: Submitted by Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say two people were charged in connection with the murder of a man in 2009.

Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says investigations began in August 2009, after deputies responded to a call regarding the death of Timothy Thomas, which took place near a residence in the 1200 block of Mary's Grove Church Road.

Deputies say investigations revealed that Thomas was shot and killed while leaving his home to go to work.

The series of investigations led to the arrest of 35-year-old woman Samantha Zander, Thomas' girlfriend at the time, and 61-year-old man Ralph Hiebert, Zander's friend.

Samantha Zander, photo submitted by Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Ralph Hiebert, photo submitted by Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

Hiebert was arrested Thursday, while Zander was arrested Friday, according to deputies. Hiebert and Zander were each charged with first-degree murder, deputies say.

