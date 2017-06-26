CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman says she was raped by an unknown man while she was sleeping.



Police are now investigating the case on the 2600 block of Weddington Avenue in the Elizabeth neighborhood.

The police report shows the rape happened between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m. Saturday.



NBC Charlotte spoke to another woman who just moved into the area.

“I think that’s frightening,” says Ali, a neighbor.

She moved to Charlotte from Los Angeles seven days ago. Now, she’s waking up to what happened in her new neighborhood. A police report shows a 36 year-old woman was raped while sleeping by a man she didn’t know.

“My room is right in front of our front window so that’s a little bit more scary for me,” says Ali.

A map shows 11 sex crimes within a five mile radius of the latest incident since the beginning of the year, but not much has happened within the immediate area.

“You’d think Charlotte was a safe place to live and all the young professionals are living here, we all moved here but I guess you never know,” says Ali.

Police are still investigating how the suspect got inside and what led up to the rape.

“I don’t know how they got in the house, but I hope that woman is OK and I hope that it never happens to any of us that live in this complex,” says Ali.

No arrests have made in the case yet. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM