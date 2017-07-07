Woman Shot Dead, Dropped Off At Hospital; Deputies Need Your Help

Mayra Sanchez (Photo: Family Photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A young woman died after she was shot, placed in a wheel chair and dropped off at a Columbia hospital. Now, deputies and family members are looking for who killed her.

On Wednesday around 4:30 in the morning, 20-year-old Mayra Sanchez was dropped off at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital by her boyfriend, who deputies say put her in a wheelchair and left the scene.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the community's help in locating the suspect wanted for her murder.

The boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Albertus Lewis, has been charged with obstruction of justice by the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The Columbia Police Department is charging his with misprision of a felony for failing to call police when he allegedly dropped off the victim at the hosptial.

Lewis is being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center. Friday, he appeared in court in connection to the death.

The victim's family says Sanchez was a graduate of Richland Northeast and worked at Boost Mobile in West Columbia. Her mother, Guadalupe Sanchez, says the family had put a restraining order against Lewis about two months ago.

A GoFundMe has been created for the funeral costs, the family says this came as a terrible surprise.

There is up to $1,000 in rewards for anyone with information about the case. You're urged to call Crimestoppers, 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Joven Latina muere después de ser balaceada en el Condado de Richland. Mayra Sanchez, tenía 20 años de edad cuando las autoridades dicen que su novio la dejo herida en frente del hospital Palmetto Health Richland en una silla de ruedas. Esto sucedió el miércoles a las 4:30 de la mañana.

Su novio, identificado como Albertus Lewis de 24 años de edad, ha sido acusado de obstrucción de justicia y transportado a la cárcel. Enfrenta cargos adicionales del Departamento de Policía de Columbia.

El Departamento del Sheriff en Richland le está pidiendo ayuda a la comunidad. Si tiene cualquier información del caso por favor llame al 1-888-CRIME-SC.

La familia de la víctima dice que Sánchez se graduó de la preparatoria Richland Northeast. “Nosotros lo que queremos es que se haga justicia. Que sean justos, parejos, que no haiga discriminación” escribió su mamama Guadalupe. “Ella tenía todo los derechos como cualquier otra persona de aquí.”

La familia Sanchez está pidiendo su ayuda con los gastos de la funeral. Haga click aquí para donar.

