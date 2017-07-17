Woman wanted by police for robbing BB&T bank

Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect involved in the robbery of a southeast Charlotte branch of BB&T bank.

According to CMPD, an unknown female suspect entered the BB&T, approached a bank employee and proceeded to hand them a note demanding money. Upon receiving the property, the suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 40 years of age, listed near 5-foot-3 and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information on this robbery incident is asked to call 704-334-1600.

