Yoga class held at BB&T Ballpark before Charlotte Knights game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A unique yoga class took place right in the outfield of BB&T Ballpark hours before Sunday's Charlotte Knights game.

The N.C. Yoga Bar and OrthoCarolina hosted the hour long "Ohm in the Outfield" class.

The owners of the N.C. Yoga Bar is known for their pop-up classes around town. Participants were offered a deal on Knights tickets for Sunday night if they paid for class in the morning.

