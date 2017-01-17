You can buy your very own candle that smells like North Carolina

It's the smell you never knew you wanted.

No, it might not smell like gooey butter cake or toasted ravioli, but Homesick Candles has created the perfect gift for those who love North Carolina, those who miss North Carolina or those who want more of North Carolina in their life.

The North Carolina candle will reportedly "take you back to the Tar Heel State," with a scent that's reminiscent of fresh North Carolina blueberries, and of course, barbecue. For our friends in South Carolina, don't feel left out. Oh no, no, no. Homesick also offers a South Carolina scent, that will "take you back home" with hints of palmetto, hibiscus, sweet tea, and sea breeze.

Are you a transplant to the Carolinas? You're in luck, because there are candles for each of the 50 United States. Some states, like Texas, carry a scent of leather, fresh cotton and 'just a touch' of sage. Other states, like Massachusetts, 'take you back to The Bay State' with apple cider donut and Dunkin coffee aromas. There's even a candle exclusively just for Los Angeles, which is said to have hints of jasmine, Malibu sea breezes and 'desert from your favorite hiking trail.'

Each candle costs $30. Burn time is anywhere from 60 to 80 hours, and the candles weigh around 13.75 ounces.

