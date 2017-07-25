Lyft teams with Taco Bell, offers new free-taco detour option

Lyft and Taco Bell partner to add new 'Taco Mode' in-app option for Lyft riders. (Photo: Lyft.com, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - For you midnight snackers out there, it doesn't get any better than this!

You will no longer have to buy your ride-share driver food as the incentive to take you through a drive-thru.

Lyft announced Tuesday a unique partnership with non-other than the Mexican fast food giant Taco Bell.

Lyft hails the ride-thru experience as a 'first-of-its-kind offering' called 'Taco Mode.'

According to a blog post on Lyft's website, Taco Mode is an in-app option for Lyft riders, providing passengers with the ultimate Taco Bell experience — including a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru Taco Bell on the way to your next destination.

The in-app option will only be available first as a limited release in Orange County, California on July 27-30, and August 3-6, 2017, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

But don't fret...

Taco Mode is slated to expand to additional markets by the end of the year, with a nationwide rollout in 2018, according to Lyft.

"This extraordinary partnership infuses the culinary world into the ride-sharing cultural movement, making a late-night run for tacos more convenient — and fun — than ever," Lyft representatives said on the blog.

