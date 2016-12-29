Teacher resigns after racist Facebook comments about Obama

MALVERN, Ark. (KTHV) -- An Arkansas teacher has resigned from his position following his racist comments regarding President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Trent Bennett, who was a teacher at Malvern High School, posted the comments on THV11's Facebook page on Christmas Eve.

In the post, he referred to The First Lady as "Michelle Obummer... America's First Chimp." He continued his racist targeting toward the First Family stating that he was glad to see "that nasty chimp and her spider monkey hubby gone for good."

He repeatedly reiterated fake claims that President Obama was "from Kenya."

In his resignation, he stated that he acknowledges that the posts were "disrespectful and offensive." In addition to quitting, Bennett has deleted his social media accounts.