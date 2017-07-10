Man accused of beating, breaking leg of 2-year-old

Martin Lee McIntosh was charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children after police say he beat a 2-year-old so bad, she had to go through surgery.

KENNESAW, Ga. -- A Kennesaw mother's boyfriend is in jail after police say he beat and broke the leg of her 2-year-old daughter.

Police first responded to the emergency room at Kennestone Hospital Friday after doctors noticed suspicious injuries.

Medical personnel said that the child appeared to have multiple bone fractures in her leg that were severe enough to require surgery. So staff called Kennesaw police to investigate.

It was during that investigation that detectives learned that the mother's boyfriend, Martin Lee McIntosh, was taking care of the child at the Efficiency Lodge at 2665 N. Cobb Pkwy. while the mother was at work. The child's mother said she returned to find her daughter injured and rushed her to the hospital. Police have since determined that McIntosh struck the child numerous times with his fist.

Police soon took McIntosh into custody on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the first degree - both felonies. He also faces a charge of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana which is a misdemeanor.

© 2017 WXIA-TV