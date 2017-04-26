Gruesome scene detailed in strangling death of Georgia mom and child

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- When police responded to a distress call at a home in unincorporated Buford, they found a mom and child unresponsive. The mom was face down under a pile of clothes and the child had just been pulled off of her by the man who found them.

Gwinnett County Investigator Shannon Kullis described the scene police saw on the evening of Sunday April 16.

“Natalie was still laying first down on an egg crate kind of mattress covering with a light colored yellow towel wrapped around her neck,” she said.

They were both unresponsive when EMS arrived but were revived and taken to Gwinnett Medical center where they later died.

The Gwinnett County magistrate court judge chose to bind the case over to Superior Court. Superior Court will take up the issue of bond.

This is the second time Williams entered a Gwinnett County court on these charges. His first appearance was on Tuesday April 18 where he told the magistrate judge that he did not understand the charges against him.

After the judge read the charges, Williams interrupted her in an attempt to answer the charges immediately.

"Your honor, why is it that the investigators --"

"No, sir, no sir," the judge interrupted him. "You are not to talk about the case; we are not to discuss the case -- I am reading you the warrant. Do you understand that, that's what you are being accused of? I'm not asking if you agree with me --"

Less than two weeks before the murders, police were dispatched to Tybee Drive after someone reported that Williams was walking around in people’s yards and aggravating people. Williams had reportedly been licking and looking into car windows and checking locks. Williams allegedly told one person that he wanted to knock out the window of a car and drive it.

