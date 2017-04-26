Gruesome scene detailed in strangling death of Georgia mom and child

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- When police responded to a distress call at a home in unincorporated Buford, they found a mom and child unresponsive. The mom was face down under a pile of clothes and the child had just been pulled off of her by the man who found them.
The Gwinnett County magistrate court judge chose to bind the case over to Superior Court. Superior Court will take up the issue of bond.
This is the second time Williams entered a Gwinnett County court on these charges. His first appearance was on Tuesday April 18 where he told the magistrate judge that he did not understand the charges against him.
