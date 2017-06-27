James Moody. Photo submitted by Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A Burke County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was secretly video taping a minor while she was bathing and changing her clothes.

James Moody, 56, was arrested and charged with first degree exploitation of a minor, peeping and indecent liberties.

Officers arrived and found a recording device set up in the bathroom of a home where he knew the juvenile would be bathing.

According to police, the video contained footage of a minor changing her clothes. Police questioned Moody and arrested him after he confessed to placing the device there.

Moody was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Moody will be in court Wednesday according to the Burke County Sheriffs Office.

