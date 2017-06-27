WCNC
Man accused of videotaping minor while bathing

Derek Miller , WCNC 4:05 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

MORGANTON, N.C. -- A Burke County man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was secretly video taping a minor while she was bathing and changing her clothes. 

James Moody, 56, was arrested and charged with first degree exploitation of a minor, peeping and indecent liberties. 

Officers arrived and found a recording device set up in the bathroom of a home where he knew the juvenile would be bathing. 

According to police, the video contained footage of a minor changing her clothes. Police questioned Moody and arrested him after he confessed to placing the device there. 

Moody was issued a $50,000 secured bond. Moody will be in court Wednesday according to the Burke County Sheriffs Office. 

