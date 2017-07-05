Man charged with arson Charlotte car dealership

Maurice Daniels. (Photo: CMPD).

CHARLOTTE, NC -- An arrest was made Wednesday morning in relation to a car dealership that was set on fire Tuesday evening.

Maurice Daniels, 38, was arrested for starting the fire and faces several charges including felony breaking and entering and larceny.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 3100 block of North Tryon Street Tuesday night. According to CFD, the fire was in a detached building on the site and had no extension to the main building.

Firefighters were able to control the blaze in 14 minutes, no injuries were reported. The estimated damage is expected to be $100K.

