Man charged with five robberies in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, N.C. -- A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with five armed robberies in Rock Hill.

Police said 47-year-old Travis Lamont Gathers was charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

The businesses included One Stop Convenience Store on W. Main St., Citgo Corner Stop on Anderson Rd., Lebo’s Shoe Store on N. Cherry Rd., and T-Mobile on Cherry Rd. Detectives said Gathers also robbed a person making a business bank deposit at BB&T Bank on Dave Lyle Blvd.

The crimes occurred between January and March 2017. Gathers was denied bond and held at the Moss Justice Center pending trial.

