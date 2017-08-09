Man charged with tying up his son, posting it on YouTube

Michael Jones (IMAGE COBB SHERIFF)

MARIETTA, GA. - A Marietta man is facing charges that he bound his son around his waist in his home and posted the video on YouTube.

Cobb Department and Family Services (DFCS) personnel said Michael E. Jones, 75, bound his son using seat-belt-like material to restrict the child’s movement.

DFCS was notified that Jones allegedly posted a video online and then went to check on the child’s welfare on July 31 and August 1. When the officer arrived at Jones’ home, she said Jones removed the restraint.

The officer then returned to Jones’ residence to check on the child’s welfare and found the boy restrained in a car seat.

Other DFCS officers reported a foul smell, and discovered a bathtub of urine.

“There were buckets of water in the bathroom and the crib was cluttered with junk,” according to Jones’ arrest warrant. “There was a baby bottle and a child's cup with particles floating and stuck to the side of it; it appeared the bottle and cup had not been washed.”

The child was then removed from the home and taken into DFCS custody.

Jones is charged with contributing to the deprivation of a minor. He remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

Jones’ neighbors tell 11Alive’s Joe Henke that he has several children, but has lived at his Roosevelt Circle home with only his son, whom they believe is about 18 months old.

"Never saw him harm the baby,” a next-door neighbor said. “He was always clean, the baby was fed, never heard the baby crying."

Neighbors watched as DFCS officials took the boy into custody.

"He was just looking like he didn't know what was going on,” one neighbor said. “He is a baby so I'm pretty sure he thought he was just going somewhere for a ride."

