WCNC
Close

Man drives through doors of Washington casino, starts gambling

Bernard Ellouk, KING 8:30 PM. EST December 28, 2017

A man drove through the front doors of a Skagit Casino Wednesday night. 

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Witnesses say after the crash, the driver exited the vehicle and began gambling.   

No injuries were reported and no structural damage was done to the building.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was subsequently booked for a DUI.                    

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories