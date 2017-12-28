Man drives through doors of Washington casino, starts gambling

A man drove through the front doors of a Skagit Casino Wednesday night.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. Witnesses say after the crash, the driver exited the vehicle and began gambling.
Just minding my own business when someone drives their car into the doors of the #Skagit Casino, gets out and starts gambling... pic.twitter.com/9V48K31Q1g— dwC (@dwC4u) December 28, 2017
No injuries were reported and no structural damage was done to the building.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was subsequently booked for a DUI.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs