Man proposes to girlfriend after they both finish Ironman

Joe Giannetto proposes to Sayra Engh (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Two fellow Ironman finishers are set to get hitched!

Joe Giannetto and Sayra Engh have been dating for two years but they have known each other for a long time.

Back in 2009, Engh medaled Giannetto at the finish line of Ironman Coeur d’Alene when she was a volunteer at the finish line.

The two both took part in Ironman Coeur d’Alene on Sunday. Giannetto finished in just over 10 hours and Engh finished in 14 hours.

So when Engh finished, Giannetto was waiting for her at the finish line where he got down on one knee and proposed. Of course she said yes!

