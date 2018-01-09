Man shot while standing outside apartment in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center after being shot in north Charlotte.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victim was standing outside an apartment when he was hit.

The man was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life threatening. Investigators were working to determine a motive, and no arrest had been made as of 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600.

