Man struck, killed by light rail in southwest Charlotte

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the light rail tracks in southwest Charlotte Sunday.

According to authorities, 60-year-old Laurence Burton Gray walked past the light rail cross bars near the intersection of South Boulevard at Clanton Road.

As Gray crossed the tracks, he was struck by a light rail train that was traveling outbound. He was pinned underneath the train.

Emergency responders arrived shortly after and extracted Gray from under the train. He was taken to the Carolina's Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

"Alcohol use by the pedestrian is suspected," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday.

No injuries were reported by passengers oon the train. Gray's family has been notified of his death.

© 2018 WCNC.COM