Mars: Skittles shouldn't be sold for livestock feed

Candy manufacturer Mars says Skittles found covering Wisconsin highway shouldn't have been sold as livestock feed.

NBC - WTMJ , WCNC 5:34 PM. EST January 25, 2017

(WTMJ/NBC News)  Candy maker Mars, Inc. is now investigating how thousands of the candies ended up in the middle of a Wisconsin highway.

The Skittles were found covering a stretch of highway in Dodge County last Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies later determined they'd been spilled by a farmer, who said he'd purchased the candy as feed for his cows.

Mars said the Skittles were from a plant which doesn't sell products for animal feed.  The Skittles were supposed to be destroyed because a power outage prevented the signature "S" from being placed on them.

