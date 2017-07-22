McCain at home after brain cancer diagnosis

(NBC) -- U.S. Sen.John McCain is maximizing family time after being diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this week.

Meghan McCain posted this photo to her Twitter account on Saturday.

It shows the backs of two people sitting on a bench overlooking the countryside in the senator's home state of Arizona.

The tweet included the caption "Amazing hike with Dad this morning. Thank you all for your best wishes."

McCain, 80, was found to have an aggressive form of brain tumor after he underwent surgery last week for a blood clot above his left eye.

