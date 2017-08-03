A father pleaded guilty to punching his 2-month old son to death.
Prosecutors said Antoine Petty hit the child because he wouldn't stop crying.
When the child died, Petty stored the body in the back of a car for at least a day, then he buried him in a shallow grave behind a high school.
He faces up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced next month.
