A father pleaded guilty to punching his 2-month old son to death.

Prosecutors said Antoine Petty hit the child because he wouldn't stop crying.

RELATED: Mom, dad arrested in murder of 3-month-old son

When the child died, Petty stored the body in the back of a car for at least a day, then he buried him in a shallow grave behind a high school.

He faces up to 40 years in prison when he's sentenced next month.

© 2017 WUSA-TV