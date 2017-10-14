Md. victim shot in Vegas, takes first steps

CROFTON, MD. (WUSA9) - The Maryland native shot in the head during last week’s Las Vegas shooting massacre made more strides this week.

RELATED: 'Best news yet' for Md. native shot in Vegas

Twenty-seven-year-old Tina Frost made her steps without the assistance of nurses Friday. According to a post on her GoFundMe, she took three steps to the chair and three steps back to the bed.

The post says that Tina also breathed on her own for six hours.

"We are so proud of our Tina, and everyone is amazed at every single movement she makes," said the GoFundMe post.

On Wednesday, Tina's mother, Mary Watson Moreland, said they received the "best news yet on our Tina." She squeezed her nurse’s hand and wiggled her toes when prompted.

RELATED: Maryland native shot in Las Vegas showing 'reassuring' signs

The GoFundMe post said Tina is obviously anxious to get her wobble back on.

The doctors have been talking about Tina's next steps and are discussing other hospitals that will have all the specialists she'll need during her long road to recovery.

The GoFundMe has now brought in more than $500,000 of donations. The chairman of Ernst & Young, where Frost worked as an accountant in San Diego, encouraged all of the company’s 231,000 employees to donate.

© 2017 WUSA-TV