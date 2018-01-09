Mint Hill brush fire causes visibility issues, multi-car crash on I-485

MINT HILL, N.C. -- Officials shut down a section of I-485 Tuesday afternoon due to a large brush fire causing visibility issues.

I-485 was shut down between Lawyers Road and N.C. 218 around 2 p.m.

"The fire has caused a multi-car accident," Matthews Fire and EMS said. "Please avoid the area!"

Multiple fire crews came to assist Mint Hill Fire as the large brush fire continued to grow. The fire began near Allen Black Road and I-485.

"You can expect limited visibility and lots of apparatus in the area," Matthews Fire said.

