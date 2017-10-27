MISSING: 12-year-old and 11-year-old Va. girls

FAIRFAX, VA (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating two missing girls from Virginia.

Abigail, 12, and Lilly, 11, were picked were picked up by their mother, Renee Beatty, for visitation. Police say the girls were supposed to be returned to their father on Thursday, but have not been seen or heard from.

Beatty wanted for felony violation of a court order, according to police. They were last seen in a blue 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Virginia plates VPX-4665.

If you have seen them or no where they are, police encourage you to call police at 703-691-2131.

