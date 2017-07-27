Missing Florida woman with dementia found because she saved her scent

We often post photos of missing people on wcnc.com and our Facebook page and ask you to share the pictures to help find them.

But a missing Florida woman was found a different way – through her scent. The woman, who has dementia, had been missing from her Sugarmill Woods home earlier this week.

Fortunately, she had used a scent preservation kit, which helped K-9 deputies track her down -- in fewer than five minutes!

Learned how a "human scent preservation kit" could save your life with #citruscountysheriff & #findmfriends @10NewsWTSP Full story at 5pm! pic.twitter.com/rLRTIC5xRg — Candice Aviles (@CandiceAviles) July 26, 2017

A scent preservation kit stores someone’s unique smell so that if they’re ever missing, they'll be easy to find. Here's how it works -- a person takes a sterile pad in the kit and wipes their armpit 2-3 times. The pad is then stored inside a sealed container and if the person ever goes missing, a K-9 can track them down through their unique scent.

“Find M Friends” is a non-profit organization creating the scent kits that cost $10. People who don’t live in Citrus, Sumpter or Marion county can reach out to Find-M-Friends to see how they can order their own kit.

Pretty fascinating!

More on the kits from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office

