Missing Florida woman with dementia found because she saved her scent

The kit lets you save the scent of a person for K-9 officers to use if they go missing.

Randy Klein and Candice Aviles , WTSP 4:32 PM. EDT July 27, 2017

We often post photos of missing people on wcnc.com and our Facebook page and ask you to share the pictures to help find them.

But a missing Florida woman was found a different way – through her scent. The woman, who has dementia, had been missing from her Sugarmill Woods home earlier this week. 

Fortunately, she had used a scent preservation kit, which helped K-9 deputies track her down -- in fewer than five minutes!

A scent preservation kit stores someone’s unique smell so that if they’re ever missing, they'll be easy to find.  Here's how it works -- a person takes a sterile pad in the kit and wipes their armpit 2-3 times. The pad is then stored inside a sealed container and if the person ever goes missing, a K-9 can track them down through their unique scent.  

Find M Friends” is a non-profit organization creating the scent kits that cost $10. People who don’t live in Citrus, Sumpter or Marion county can reach out to Find-M-Friends to see how they can order their own kit.

Pretty fascinating! 

