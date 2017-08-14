South Carolina welcomes first mobile water park

(Photo: JungleFloatSC.com)

CHAPIN, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina's first mobile water park is headed to Lake Murray, according to owner/operator Ashley Worley with HGP Adventures.

Jungle Float is described as a combination of a water park, a trampoline park and a lake, in mobile style. Worley says you will enjoy time swinging, jumping, sliding, and diving into the water below on the new Jungle Float.

The float boat features two trampolines specifically designed at an angle to propel you into the water while you jump, flip, or just hold your nose. There is also a 6-foot high diving board, two diving platforms (6-foot and 14-foot) and a 16-foot high ‘Tarzan’ rope swing.

The float, which holds up to 40 people at a time, is available for booking immediately on an hourly basis, says Worley.

The float is can also be reserved for private events, which can be held at your own dock. "It’s great for team building, birthday parties or just a group of friends getting together to have some fun," says Worley.

You can learn more about the Jungle Float at www.JungleFloatSC.com or on Facebook. To reserve the Jungle Boat, contact HGP Adventures at (803) 701-WILD (9453) or email them at info@junglefloatsc.com.

© 2017 WLTX-TV