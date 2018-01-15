Mom speaks out about confronting son's alleged bullies at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- How far would you go if your child was continuously bullied at school?

A Charlotte mother and three middle school students were arrested Friday after the mother followed her son’s bus to school to confront students she says have been bullying her child for months.

On Monday, the mother, 32-year-old Olga Cortez, sat down with NBC Charlotte’s Ashley Daley to explain what led up to the incident.

“I feel like the school has failed my child and they have failed to protect him on school grounds and while he was being transported,” said Cortez.

Cortez said the alleged bullying began in October when her 11-year-old son, a sixth grader at Coulwood Middle School in northwest Charlotte, stuck up for a girl who was being called obscene names on the bus ride home.

“Gregory was saying, 'Hey, you shouldn’t talk to girls like that.' And so then, he began to choke Gregory and told him he could not get off the school bus,” she says.

After the incident, Cortez says she sent a mass email to school administrators. When no one responded, she said she went to the school office and expressed her concerns to the school resource officer.

“He said he was never made aware of what happened on the bus, but told me it would be taken care of,” said Cortez.

Cortez said the issue was never addressed, and the twin 13-year-old brothers continued to target her son, teasing and hitting him. Cortez said over the course of three months, she reached out to Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent, Clayton Wilcox. She also spoke with the CMS Director of Transportation over concerns the bus driver wasn’t doing enough.

“With so many behavioral issues on this bus, why is there not a bus monitor on this bus?,” Cortez asked.

Cortez said she also reached out to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police who told her it was a CMS police issue. On January 11, she said her son was targeted again.

“When Gregory got off the bus, I was like ‘What’s wrong, son?' And he had a mark on his eye. He said 'It’s good, Mom, it’s good.' I said, 'No, it’s not good. I said, 'I’m tired of this.'”

Friday morning, Cortez says she decided to follow her son’s bus to school, telling him, “I’m going to follow the bus. Nobody is going to mess with you. If they do, we’ll deal with it when the bus stops. And when I got there, my goal was to sit down with these boys, the bus driver and the administrative staff there and let's get this thing rectified.”

But things quickly escalated.

Police said when Cortez pointed out the alleged bullies to a school administrator, one of them hit her in the face. That’s when Cortez said the administrator grabbed her.

“The administrator grabs me up and puts me up in this little move. While he’s holding me, I see like 10 to 15 kids jumping on my child.”

Cortez said she was yelling at the administrator to let her go so she could help her son, but when he didn’t, she pulled out a knife, which she says she was only carrying for protection. Cortez said she never intended to use it, but police charged her with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of having a weapon on school property.

Cortez' son and the two teens were charged with public affray. The two teens also face a simple assault charge.

“This is a cry and a scream for all parents whose child is being bullied,” said Cortez. She told NBC Charlotte after the story hit the news, her cry has been heard far and wide.

“I’ve had hundreds of people tell me they’re having the same issues with their children at CMS and that they’ve taken them out of CMS because they’re not doing anything,” she said. “It’s sad. Right is right, and wrong is wrong, and parents need to stand up and talk to their children about this because it’s very real, and it leads to other things like suicide and depression.”

NBC Charlotte reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools about the incident. The school system forwarded us the message sent to parents about the school lockdown caused by Cortez but declined to further discuss the case.

Cortez said she’s now bringing her concerns to the board of education.

