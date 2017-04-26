Mom's message to son's murderer: 'You messed with the wrong child this time.'

"This is not a John Doe. This is Ronald Sylvester Triche, III."

Ronald Triche was taking classes at Atlanta Metro College and had dreams to become a psychiatrist. He had a big smile and an infectious laugh. He played chess, football, and basketball. But he really loved wrestling. So much, after placing in state in high school and wrestling in college, he got his certification and refereed high school matches in Georgia.

Then he was dead.

And no one knew any of that.

PHOTOS | This is Ronald Triche, III.

"Shots fired."

It was a dark and rainy Saturday night. A 911 call reported shots fired on Lundy Lane. When police responded, they found two men lying in the middle of the road. Both had been shot.

EMS responded, but couldn't find signs of life on either of them. They were dead. Gunned down in the middle of the road.

No suspects. No arrests.

Monday morning, Clayton County police identified the two men as 22-year-old Ronald Triche and 26-year-old Nikko Sepulveda. By that time, the public's attention had moved on to another murder, another robbery, another crime.

And that was unacceptable to Marjorie Triche.

"The way my son was found when he was murdered was not how he lived," Marjorie says.

She sits on the couch with her husband, Ronald Jr., at her side. She's strong and determined. He's struggling to hold back the tears. She rubs his knee in encouragement and someone off camera hands him a tissue.

They are flanked by their surviving children: David and Dawn.

She holds a photo of her son, and taps it emphatically. "This is Ronald," she says. "This smile is Ronald. He had a million dollar smile."

The family speaks little of the crime that took Ronald for one simple reason: they don't know much. And that's why they're sitting on this couch talking to 11Alive three days after his body was found.

"I'm hoping people take the time to sit down and say, 'Hey. I saw him. I saw this young man that night'."

To make people feel, to make them remember, she makes Ronald real.

"He was headstrong like me," Dawn says, and the family chuckles and nods. When pondering what she'd miss most she says, "He's my big brother. Everything about him, I think."

David lists the ways he was influenced by his older brother, seemingly surprised as the ways piled up. "He always encouraged me to do better," he says quietly.

His father says Ronald was energetic from the moment he was born.

"I took fatherhood to be really proud. I wanted to let him know that whatever he needed to do,I would be there for him to support him," he says.

He last spoke to his son at 11:00 am the day he was killed. They discussed Ronald's plans to finish up his associate's degree and keep going. Now, he speaks of the eternal struggle of parents: letting kids make their own decisions. "He had to figure out what he wanted to do on his own time."

Later, he broke down. "I just want whoever did this to turn themselves in," he sobs.

His wife's message is more direct: "I want the murderers out there to know: you will be caught, because you messed with the wrong son this time. You messed with the wrong child this time."

If you know anything about the double homicide in Jonesboro, Clayton County Police urge you to contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) where you can provide anonymous information.

