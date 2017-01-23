Monday marks the deadline for FEMA hurricane help

Flooding on Chancellor Drive in the Windsor Woods neighborhood of Virginia Beach (Photo: Rick Dillow)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday, Jan. 23 is the deadline for North Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for federal assistance.

Several-dozen North Carolina counties affected by the storm are in an area that has been declared for individual assistance.

Registering with FEMA is the first step toward determining eligibility.

Registration is open to survivors in 45 counties designated for individual assistance, including Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Martin, Moore, Nash, Northampton, Onslow, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Wake, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

A FEMA website says that people have until just before midnight on Monday night to register.

Click here to register.

