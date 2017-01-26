WCNC
Close

Mother, 2 kids missing in Randolph Co.

Mother, Two Daughters Missing

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:01 AM. EST January 27, 2017

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing mother and her two kids.

Investigators said Melissa McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley Oneil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.

McGarvey could be experiencing a medical issue.

She was last seen driving a Chevy Cruze NC Tag EBY-6300.

If you have any information call 911, or contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699.

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories