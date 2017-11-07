Mpls. elects first openly trans African American woman to city council

Andrea Jenkins (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - In a historic win, Andrea Jenkins has secured the Ward 8 seat on the Minneapolis City Council.

Jenkins' victory Tuesday night makes her the first openly transgender African American woman in the country to be elected to the city council of a major city, according to her campaign.

In Minneapolis' ranked-choice system, Jenkins received 73.09 percent of first-pick votes. She only needed to break 50 percent to win.

Jenkins said in a statement Tuesday night, ​“My​ ​election​ ​is​ ​what​ ​resistance​ ​looks​ ​like.​ ​It’s​ ​also about​ ​hope.​ ​As​ ​a​ ​City​ ​Council​ ​Member,​ ​I​ ​will​ ​be​ ​committed​ ​to​ ​advocating​ ​for​ ​equity​ ​for​ ​the most​ ​marginalized​ ​in​ ​our​ ​community.”

Jenkins has 12 years of experience as a campaign aide to other city council members.

She will take office in January.

