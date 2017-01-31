Mr. White full handshake class entrance
Most teachers start their day off with attendance, but a local teacher has found his own unique way to connect with students before they enter the classroom. Here's the full video of him greeting his students with their individualized handshakes.
WCNC 6:54 AM. EST January 31, 2017
