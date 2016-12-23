MrStealYourGrandma: Grandpa's good looks go viral

HOUSTON – A Texas grandfather is now an Internet sensation, and all he did was look good.

Irvin Randle says one day life was normal; the next, his selfies were being shared all over the web.

"I don't feel 54. I don't feel it at all," said Randle, a native Houstonian and elementary school teacher for the Houston Independent School District. "I start logging into Facebook and start seeing it and I was like, ‘Wow, wow!’"

On the internet he's known for his stylish pictures, which earned him the title #MrStealYourGrandma.

"My daughter called me from California and she said, ‘Dad, you’re on Twitter now.’ And I said, ‘No, Jessica, what are you talking about? I don't have a Twitter,’" Randle recalled.

The pictures Randle took of himself were with a selfie stick, but it wasn't until a celebrity website picked it up and added the hashtag that it went viral.

"I've always had this type of ability for fashion and when I was younger, I'd look in the GQ Magazine and say, ‘I want to dress like that,’" Randle said.

With his new fame, he does have one big thing planned for the future.

"I'm going to get a Twitter account now,” he said.

But first.

“I need somebody to show me how to set it up," Randle said with a smile.

